A patient at Hotel Dieu Hospital urgently needs 3 units of O+ blood type. To donate, please call: 03/597167

2023-09-03 | 06:24
0min
Lebanon

Patient

Hospital

Donation

Bearing the weight of challenges: Lebanon's government and parliament
TMC: One dead and 12 injured in 11 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
