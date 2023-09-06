A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583

2023-09-06 | 11:53
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583
A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583

