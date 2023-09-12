News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TMC: One dead and 5 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-12 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
TMC: One dead and 5 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon
Traffic
Accident
Next
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
03:14
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Mikati at Grand Serail
Breaking Headlines
03:14
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Mikati at Grand Serail
0
World News
02:41
Latvia, Estonia sign deal to buy German-made missile defense system
World News
02:41
Latvia, Estonia sign deal to buy German-made missile defense system
0
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
03:14
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Mikati at Grand Serail
Breaking Headlines
03:14
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Mikati at Grand Serail
0
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
Press Highlights
01:51
Berri suggests fusing initiatives with Le Drian for Lebanon's benefit
0
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
Press Highlights
01:15
Existential threat on the horizon: Lebanon's battle with Syrian displacement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Mikati, Bou Habib discusses Lebanon's preparations for Arab League Summit
0
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-08-14
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
Lebanon News
05:14
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Financial transition: BDL prepares for dollar transactions via the Bloomberg platform
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
News Bulletin Reports
10:07
Lebanon’s exclusion from transport route linking India and Europe
4
Lebanon News
05:55
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
Lebanon News
05:55
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Beirut Port explosion investigation: There has been no accountability
5
Lebanon News
04:10
Escalation in Ain al-Hilweh camp resulted in 108 injured individuals
Lebanon News
04:10
Escalation in Ain al-Hilweh camp resulted in 108 injured individuals
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
Undercover in Lebanon: Unraveling the web of forgery gangs and illegal migration
7
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
8
Lebanon News
04:22
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
Lebanon News
04:22
Beirut Municipality takes precautionary measures ahead of rainy season
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More