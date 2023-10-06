News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-06 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon
Lebanese
Patient
Donation
Blood
Next
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
Mikati meets Wronecka, discusses presidency issue
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:16
Julia Evelyn Morley Awarded CBE in Platinum Jubilee Honours List
World News
14:16
Julia Evelyn Morley Awarded CBE in Platinum Jubilee Honours List
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Challenges and divisions: EU's immigration reform saga
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Challenges and divisions: EU's immigration reform saga
0
Breaking Headlines
12:19
A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259
Breaking Headlines
12:19
A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259
0
World News
12:05
EU foreign policy chief Borrell will visit China next week
World News
12:05
EU foreign policy chief Borrell will visit China next week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:16
Julia Evelyn Morley Awarded CBE in Platinum Jubilee Honours List
World News
14:16
Julia Evelyn Morley Awarded CBE in Platinum Jubilee Honours List
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Challenges and divisions: EU's immigration reform saga
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Challenges and divisions: EU's immigration reform saga
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08
Supreme Islamic Sharia Council: Will Mufti's term be extended or challenged?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-08
Supreme Islamic Sharia Council: Will Mufti's term be extended or challenged?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-19
Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
Press Highlights
2023-09-09
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
Press Highlights
00:34
Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system
2
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
Lebanon News
04:33
LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details
3
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
10:07
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
5
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
Lebanon News
09:43
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
6
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
Press Highlights
02:13
Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
10:17
Homs Military Academy tragedy: Aerial assault sparks speculation
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Sparking tensions: Dawra incident and Lebanon's refugee challenge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More