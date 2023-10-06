A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259

2023-10-06 | 12:19
A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259
A patient at Notre Dame des Secours Hospital in Jbeil (al-Maounet) urgently needs A+ blood. To donate, please call: 76/574259

