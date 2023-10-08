Israeli bombing renewed on the vicinity of Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills: NNA

Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08 | 08:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli bombing renewed on the vicinity of Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills: NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli bombing renewed on the vicinity of Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills: NNA

Breaking Headlines

Israeli

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
Israeli Health Ministry: Israeli death toll has risen to 500
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:24

Netanyahu appoints former Police Commissioner Brigadier General Gal Hirsch as responsible for the file of prisoners and missing persons: Al-Arabiya

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:52

Raisi confirms Iran’s support for Palestinians in their ‘legitimate defense’ of themselves: AFP

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:39

Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:24

Netanyahu appoints former Police Commissioner Brigadier General Gal Hirsch as responsible for the file of prisoners and missing persons: Al-Arabiya

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:52

Raisi confirms Iran’s support for Palestinians in their ‘legitimate defense’ of themselves: AFP

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:39

Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
08:55

Israeli drone fired an air-to-ground missile in Al-Kharaybeh area, in the outskirts of Rachaya Al Foukhar in Hasbaya district: NNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation

LBCI
World News
2023-10-04

Russia announces the downing of 31 Ukrainian drones west of the country

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Al Arabiya: Brazil to call emergency meeting of UN Security Council over attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-07

Israeli Prime Minister: Hamas will pay an unprecedented price

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

NNA: Lebanese Army closes military road near Blue Line amid Israeli military deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:49

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:45

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Surprise attack: Israel on high alert as Hamas infiltrates Israeli territory

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More