Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks

Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08 | 09:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ministry of Health in Gaza says 370 killed and 2,200 injured in Israeli attacks

Breaking Headlines

Gaza

Palestine

Israeli

Attacks

Israel

LBCI Next
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
Julia Evelyn Morley Awarded CBE in Platinum Jubilee Honours List
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:47

Israel's Ambassador to the US Herzog says Americans are among hostages

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:43

Qatari Foreign Ministry renewed call to stop escalation to spare the region the risk of sliding into a wider cycle of violence

LBCI
World News
12:32

Israel has right to defend itself: Germany’s Scholz

LBCI
World News
12:19

Ukraine expresses solidarity with Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:43

Qatari Foreign Ministry renewed call to stop escalation to spare the region the risk of sliding into a wider cycle of violence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Al-Aqsa Flood operation: Second day

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:24

Netanyahu appoints former Police Commissioner Brigadier General Gal Hirsch as responsible for the file of prisoners and missing persons: Al-Arabiya

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
09:52

Raisi confirms Iran’s support for Palestinians in their ‘legitimate defense’ of themselves: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:45

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-06

LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:49

Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:45

Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More