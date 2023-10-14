Intensity of Israeli bombing has now diminished towards surroundings of Kfarshuba and Shebaa: LBCI sources

2023-10-14 | 10:05
Intensity of Israeli bombing has now diminished towards surroundings of Kfarshuba and Shebaa: LBCI sources
Intensity of Israeli bombing has now diminished towards surroundings of Kfarshuba and Shebaa: LBCI sources

