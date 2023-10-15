News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israeli
Next
Israeli army announces closure of area near Lebanese border to civilians
One citizen injured in Aita Al-Shaab due to Israeli shelling of residential areas
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:04
Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday
World News
08:04
Blinken arrives in Cairo and will return to Israel on Monday
0
Middle East News
07:59
Al Jazeera: Netanyahu says Israel will 'demolish Hamas in Gaza'
Middle East News
07:59
Al Jazeera: Netanyahu says Israel will 'demolish Hamas in Gaza'
0
Middle East News
07:52
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
Middle East News
07:52
Egyptian Presidency affirms unwavering commitment to Egypt's national security and Palestinian cause
0
Middle East News
07:41
UN reports mass displacement towards southern Gaza
Middle East News
07:41
UN reports mass displacement towards southern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:36
General Abbas Ibrahim meets US Ambassador Shea
Lebanon News
06:36
General Abbas Ibrahim meets US Ambassador Shea
0
Breaking Headlines
06:07
Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400
Breaking Headlines
06:07
Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400
0
Breaking Headlines
05:43
A patient at Geitaoui Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type. To donate, please call: 70/575516
Breaking Headlines
05:43
A patient at Geitaoui Hospital urgently needs blood platelets of any type. To donate, please call: 70/575516
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli army announces closure of area near Lebanese border to civilians
Lebanon News
05:18
Israeli army announces closure of area near Lebanese border to civilians
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:11
Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
Press Highlights
01:11
Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
0
Breaking Headlines
05:14
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
Breaking Headlines
05:14
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-14
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
2023-10-14
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08
Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:37
We attacked Israeli surveillance and monitoring center in occupied Shebaa Farms: Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:37
We attacked Israeli surveillance and monitoring center in occupied Shebaa Farms: Hezbollah
2
Lebanon News
12:55
France calls on Lebanon, Hezbollah to 'remain out of the conflict'
Lebanon News
12:55
France calls on Lebanon, Hezbollah to 'remain out of the conflict'
3
Breaking Headlines
00:12
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
00:12
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
4
Breaking Headlines
14:16
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Ali Youssef Alaa al-Din "Jawad Ali" from town of Sohmor in Bekaa Valley
Breaking Headlines
14:16
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of Ali Youssef Alaa al-Din "Jawad Ali" from town of Sohmor in Bekaa Valley
5
Lebanon News
06:43
A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh
Lebanon News
06:43
A guided missile was launched from the outskirts of Marwahin towards an Israeli army hill opposite Ramyeh
6
Lebanon News
04:01
Zahran to LBCI: Palestinian resistance does not need Lebanese intervention up to this moment
Lebanon News
04:01
Zahran to LBCI: Palestinian resistance does not need Lebanese intervention up to this moment
7
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah says Palestinian media received treacherous blow
Lebanon News
03:38
Hezbollah says Palestinian media received treacherous blow
8
Press Highlights
01:11
Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
Press Highlights
01:11
Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More