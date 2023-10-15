We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army

2023-10-15 | 05:14
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army
We attack Hezbollah military targets in response to the attack on our forces on Lebanese border: Israeli army

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israeli

Israeli army announces closure of area near Lebanese border to civilians
One citizen injured in Aita Al-Shaab due to Israeli shelling of residential areas
