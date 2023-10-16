News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sirens sound in settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-16 | 12:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sirens sound in settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip
Breaking Headlines
Gaza
Israel
Next
French Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut
General Abbas Ibrahim meets US Ambassador Shea
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:33
Turkish FM discusses with Haniyeh issue of hostages release
Middle East News
14:33
Turkish FM discusses with Haniyeh issue of hostages release
0
Breaking Headlines
14:12
US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv
Breaking Headlines
14:12
US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv
0
Breaking Headlines
14:05
US State Department spokesman: Blinken and Netanyahu continue their discussions at command center of Israeli Defense Ministry
Breaking Headlines
14:05
US State Department spokesman: Blinken and Netanyahu continue their discussions at command center of Israeli Defense Ministry
0
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
14:12
US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv
Breaking Headlines
14:12
US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv
0
Breaking Headlines
14:05
US State Department spokesman: Blinken and Netanyahu continue their discussions at command center of Israeli Defense Ministry
Breaking Headlines
14:05
US State Department spokesman: Blinken and Netanyahu continue their discussions at command center of Israeli Defense Ministry
0
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
0
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
0
Breaking Headlines
14:12
US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv
Breaking Headlines
14:12
US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv
0
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
2
Middle East News
02:21
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
Middle East News
02:21
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
3
Lebanon News
04:58
LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them
Lebanon News
04:58
LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them
4
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas
5
Lebanon News
07:12
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
Lebanon News
07:12
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
6
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
7
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
8
Press Highlights
01:05
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Press Highlights
01:05
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More