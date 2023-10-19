Germany calls on citizens in Lebanon to leave country immediately

Breaking Headlines
2023-10-19 | 11:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany calls on citizens in Lebanon to leave country immediately
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Germany calls on citizens in Lebanon to leave country immediately

Breaking Headlines

Germany

German

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
US Ambassador Shea meets Former President Aoun
LBCI sources: Red Cross teams, with the support of Lebanese army, succeeded in withdrawing three bodies from Alma Al-Shaab border area killed few days ago
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:36

The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line

LBCI
Middle East News
16:26

Hamas movement announces deaths in a church sanctuary by an Israeli strike

LBCI
World News
16:17

Pentagon: The interception of missiles and drones from Yemen “possibly” directed toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Hamas’ Khaled Meshaal to Al Arabiya: We will exchange Israeli prisoners for all our prisoners

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:34

Al Jazeera correspondent in Lebanon: 9 civilians, including 6 journalists, are trapped near Israeli Al-Abbad site in the vicinity of Houla town; Israeli forces are firing to prevent them from leaving

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Hezbollah will bear the consequences: Israel's Adraee

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:12

We targeted today the fortifications of Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons: Hezbollah

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:50

Israeli Army given green light from Israel government to move towards Gaza: American news network ABC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Warning alarms sound in northern Israel amid possible aerial threats from Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Al Jazeera cites German Defense Minister: Reducing or withdrawing UNIFIL forces from Lebanon would be a wrong signal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Al Jazeera cites German Defense Minister: Reducing or withdrawing UNIFIL forces from Lebanon would be a wrong signal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More