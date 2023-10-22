Palestinian Health Ministry: 4,651 martyrs, including 1,873 children, 1,023 women, 187 elderly people since start of aggression on Gaza

2023-10-22 | 07:10
Palestinian Health Ministry: 4,651 martyrs, including 1,873 children, 1,023 women, 187 elderly people since start of aggression on Gaza
Palestinian Health Ministry: 4,651 martyrs, including 1,873 children, 1,023 women, 187 elderly people since start of aggression on Gaza

LBCI Previous

