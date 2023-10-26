A patient urgently needs O- blood type at Dahr El-Bachek Hospital. To donate, please call: 03/859879

2023-10-26 | 07:53
A patient urgently needs O- blood type at Dahr El-Bachek Hospital. To donate, please call: 03/859879
A patient urgently needs O- blood type at Dahr El-Bachek Hospital. To donate, please call: 03/859879

Blood

Donation

Lebanon

Lebanese

Hospital

