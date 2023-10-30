TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-10-30 | 01:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: 5 dead and 14 injured in 7 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

TMC

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape
Israeli Foreign Ministry: We expect Moscow to protect Israelis, take strict measures against those who threaten them
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Israeli army reports killing 'dozens' of fighters during clashes in Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
03:48

Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Death toll rises to 48, 36 missing

LBCI
World News
03:42

Harris confirms US has no intention of sending combat troops to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

UN says 33 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:57

Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:56

Lebanon's diplomatic week: Navigating a tense regional landscape

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
15:40

Israeli Foreign Ministry: We expect Moscow to protect Israelis, take strict measures against those who threaten them

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:52

Israeli air raid on the outskirts of Blida town

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Hezbollah publishes video of targeting Israeli army sites in Jal al-Alam, Ras al-Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-27

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Al Arabiya citing Israeli Chief of Staff: There is no doubt that the army is ready for a ground attack on Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

Islamic Resistance targets Misgav Am, destroying part of its technical equipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut advises its nationals to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: US sends threats but misses the mark

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:36

Currency stability amid regional tension: Dollar holds at LBP 89,000, Israeli Shekel declines

LBCI
Middle East News
04:17

Al-Qassam Brigades reports intense engagement with enemy forces in northwest Beit Lahia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:47

'Beirut,' a Palestinian child succumbs in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Here are the latest developments on the negotiations regarding hostages from both Hamas and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More