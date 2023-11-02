Pro-Palestinian activists unleash mice in UK McDonald's amid Israel support backlash

At least three branches of the McDonald's fast-food chain in the United Kingdom witnessed protests in support of the Palestinian cause after the company's decision to provide free food to Israeli soldiers.



Many McDonald's restaurants in the UK were overrun by dozens of live mice released by pro-Palestinian activists who accused the fast-food giant of "supporting Israel."



A viral video showed a group of masked men entering a McDonald's restaurant in Birmingham, England, chanting "Free Palestine" and throwing a box of mice on the floor.



This marks the third occasion in which mice have been released in McDonald's restaurants in the UK recently.



Additionally, another video shows dozens of spray-painted mice in the colors of the Palestinian flag, red, green, and white, thrown at the crowded entrance of another McDonald's location in Birmingham.



This controversy emerged after one of McDonald's branches in Israel expressed support for the Israeli army on Instagram, stating that they would provide free food to "all those participating in the war in defense of Israel."





