US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a warning on Thursday to the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, which Washington described as "indicators of an imminent and widespread attack" in the capital of North Darfur region, where thousands have fled recent battles.



Blinken said in a statement: "The United States is deeply concerned by reports of an imminent and widespread attack by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in North Darfur."



“The attack poses a significant threat to civilians, including hundreds of thousands of displaced people who have recently fled to El Fasher from other areas,” he continued.





