Hamas' Health Ministry reports death of 27 people in Israeli bombardment near UNRWA school

The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas confirmed the death of 27 people in an Israeli bombardment near a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip.



The ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, stated, "We have retrieved the bodies of 27 martyrs and a large number of wounded as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting a UNRWA school in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip."



Agence France-Presse (AFP) was unable to independently verify the number of casualties, and the agency did not immediately obtain a comment from the United Nations organization. Video footage from AFP showed several casualties, while people rushed to the scene to rescue the wounded.



AFP