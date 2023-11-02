Ukraine 'optimistic' about the start of negotiations for its accession to EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his "optimism" on Thursday in Berlin regarding the start of negotiations for his country's accession to the European Union.



Kuleba told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on the future of Europe, "We are optimistic. We have implemented many reforms and adopted the necessary laws to address the recommendations made by Brussels."



Kuleba further added: "We eagerly anticipate presenting this report, and I have reasons to believe it will pave the way for the European Council's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and other countries."