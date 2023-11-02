While the Israeli military considers the war in Gaza to be long and challenging, political entities are contemplating the fate of the strip on the day following the war.

Aligned with the central Israeli objective, titled: "Eliminating Hamas and Emptying the Strip of All Its Members," the government formed two committees to explore proposed scenarios and discuss the matter with the United States and other external entities.

The future of Gaza on the day following the war and the role of the central Palestinian authority in the initiatives presented by Washington will be a crucial part of the talks with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is arriving in Israel on Friday as part of his third visit since the beginning of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood."

Washington's efforts, discussed by Blinken, begin with an agreement with Israel on steps to ensure the strengthening of the Palestinian Authority. According to sources familiar with the US-Israeli talks cited by Bloomberg, Washington is presenting two scenarios:

1- Temporary arrangements, including the formation of a multinational force, possibly involving US forces, assuming responsibility in Gaza until the Palestinian Authority takes over.

2- Establishment of a peacekeeping force and placing Gaza under temporary UN supervision, with the next phase involving the Palestinian Authority assuming governance.

Simultaneously, Israeli authorities are expected to brief the US Secretary of State on a document prepared by the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence.

The document proposes solutions for the day following the war and includes scenarios that coalition parties have not reached a consensus on.

Some view Mahmoud Abbas's authority as weak, with no guarantees against the resurgence of Hamas in the strip.

Ahead of Blinken's talks, internal disagreements within the cabinet revolve around transferring the taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to the responsible officials of this authority.

The Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, refuses to transfer the funds, calling for the elimination of the Palestinian Authority.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and others seek to release the funds in an attempt to support the Palestinian Authority and ensure coordination with its security apparatus, according to multiple Israeli officials.

A complex policy and proposals, some of which are pre-rejected, while the war on the Gaza Strip continues.