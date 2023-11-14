News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kel ElHob Kel ElGharam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources indicate that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including those for medical treatment, to support their military operations: The White House
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14 | 14:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources indicate that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including those for medical treatment, to support their military operations: The White House
Breaking Headlines
US
Hamas
Gaza
Next
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:43
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
Middle East News
14:43
Houthi leader vows to attack Israeli ships in Red Sea
0
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House
0
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We will respond to the downing of one of our drones by Houthi rebels, we always reserve the right to respond at the appropriate time and place: The Pentagon
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We will respond to the downing of one of our drones by Houthi rebels, we always reserve the right to respond at the appropriate time and place: The Pentagon
0
Breaking Headlines
14:31
Sources indicate that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including those for medical treatment, to support their military operations: The White House
Breaking Headlines
14:31
Sources indicate that Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad are using hospitals, including those for medical treatment, to support their military operations: The White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We do not support reaching ceasefire in Gaza because it would benefit Hamas, but we do support humanitarian truces: The White House
0
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We will respond to the downing of one of our drones by Houthi rebels, we always reserve the right to respond at the appropriate time and place: The Pentagon
Breaking Headlines
14:39
We will respond to the downing of one of our drones by Houthi rebels, we always reserve the right to respond at the appropriate time and place: The Pentagon
0
Breaking Headlines
13:21
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza
Breaking Headlines
13:21
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-10
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
World News
2023-11-10
Turkey's defense of Hamas complicates relationship with the European Union
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
World News
2023-10-12
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
World News
2023-10-12
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
2
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
4
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
8
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More