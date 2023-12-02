A patient at Saint George Hospital (Al-Roum Hospital) urgently needs O+ blood and A+ blood platelet. To donate, please call: 76/902550

Breaking Headlines
2023-12-02 | 14:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A patient at Saint George Hospital (Al-Roum Hospital) urgently needs O+ blood and A+ blood platelet. To donate, please call: 76/902550
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
A patient at Saint George Hospital (Al-Roum Hospital) urgently needs O+ blood and A+ blood platelet. To donate, please call: 76/902550

Breaking Headlines

Patient

Hospital

Blood

Donation

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai
France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:46

Netanyahu confirms war will continue until full goals are achieved

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:22

A patient at Saint George Hospital (Al-Roum Hospital) urgently needs O+ blood and A+ blood platelet. To donate, please call: 76/902550

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:14

Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them

LBCI
Middle East News
13:12

Harris says US will not permit forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
14:14

Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Yair Lapid's vision: Navigating Israel's future amid Gaza's turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:33

Changing tides: Israel's buffer zone plan, US diplomacy, and political shifts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:05

Kyiv announces one dead, four wounded in Russian bombing

LBCI
World News
2023-10-17

Biden offers 'deepest condolences' for Gaza hospital explosion victims: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-16

Remembering Mahsa Amini: A catalyst for change in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More