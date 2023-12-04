TMC: One dead and 7 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-12-04 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: One dead and 7 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: One dead and 7 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

TMC

Lebanon

Traffic

LBCI Next
Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation
A patient at Saint George Hospital (Al-Roum Hospital) urgently needs O+ blood and A+ blood platelet. To donate, please call: 76/902550
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:22

TMC: One dead and 7 injured in 8 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Qatar's Prime Minister: Doha is committed to ceasefire efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:54

Escalation at the southern borders and regional implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Diplomatic dynamics: Quintet Committee's intensified movement amid southern escalation

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-12-02

A patient at Saint George Hospital (Al-Roum Hospital) urgently needs O+ blood and A+ blood platelet. To donate, please call: 76/902550

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-12-02

Netanyahu says there are disagreements with our friends in US administration, but often we succeed in convincing them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

Wagner head cannot trust Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-29

Two drafts in Le Drian's hand: Exploring presidential initiatives

LBCI
World News
2023-11-29

Ten Northern European countries to strengthen military presence in Baltic

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-26

Galant Receives Call from US Counterpart: US Interest in Preventing Gaza Conflict from Spreading to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

The Israeli bombing targets the vicinity of two Lebanese Army centers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

700 Palestinians killed in last 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
12:16

Houthis claim responsibility for the attack on two ships in Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Buffer zone: Israel's proposed plan for Gaza's future borders sparks rejections

LBCI
Middle East News
07:25

British Maritime Operations reports drone activity from Yemen and an explosion near Bab el Mandab Strait

LBCI
Middle East News
10:30

The Israeli army begins ground operation north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Israeli officials disclose breakdown in Gaza ceasefire extension talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More