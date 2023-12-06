TMC: One dead and 10 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines
2023-12-06 | 00:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TMC: One dead and 10 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
TMC: One dead and 10 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon

TMC

Lebanese

Traffic

LBCI Next
French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders
Profiting from conflict: Examining stock market activity before Hamas' plan on Israel
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:16

Chinese and US Foreign Ministers discuss Gaza situation in phone call

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
00:16

TMC: One dead and 10 injured in 5 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:19

Details about the $16.5 Billion State debt recorded before Salameh's departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:58

Profiting from conflict: Examining stock market activity before Hamas' plan on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-25

Palestinian people are suffering under bombing, and international community is silent: Saudi FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-04

Drilling dilemma: Energy Ministry sets 'strict' proposals for TotalEnergies in Blocks 8 and 10

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-30

Resolution 1701 and beyond: Unpacking the challenges in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:42

UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More