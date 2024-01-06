Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region

Breaking Headlines
2024-01-06 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region

Breaking Headlines

EU

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

Blinken meets Turkey's Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
08:29

Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
08:26

EU’s Borrell: We will spare no effort to make the two-state solution a reality

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
08:26

EU’s Borrell: We will spare no effort to make the two-state solution a reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
08:29

Borrell: I will visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow to discuss steps toward peace in the region

LBCI
Sports News
04:24

Brazilian football legend Zagallo dies at 92

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Expanding the battlefield: Hezbollah-Israel clashes extend geographically

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Israel's strategic shift: Escalating tensions on the northern front

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More