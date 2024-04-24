Lebanon's Dilemma: Addressing the Syrian Refugee Crisis with National Security Concerns

A report by Lara al-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



After 13 years since the onset of the Syrian conflict and successive waves of displacement, Lebanon finds itself embroiled in a struggle for national security as it grapples with the Syrian refugee crisis.



As a result of shuttle meetings held before the Brussels conference, a series of meetings between the General Security and UNHCR have been decided upon to obtain detailed data regarding the registration dates of Syrians with UNHCR and to acquire their phone numbers, allowing for the identification of those who move between Syria and Lebanon.



If UNHCR refrains from cooperation, General Security will proceed with deporting Syrians unilaterally, with the Cabinet covering it through official decisions.



This step, if taken, would be unprecedented. Does it enable Lebanon to deport Syrians according to the law? However, General Security sources consider that the 2003 agreement does not apply to Syrians, and Lebanon needs a new agreement.



The 2003 agreement was signed as a result of the clandestine entry of Iraqis, giving them a two-month deadline to apply for asylum, to be examined by General Security, which grants temporary residency to asylum seekers pending their deportation to a third country.



Syrians have been present for several years, and General Security has no asylum applications from them.



In any case, Lebanon is navigating between the traps of respecting human rights law and the Convention against Torture in dealing with those afraid of returning on one hand, and its national interest on the other.



Will Lebanon follow in the footsteps of other countries that prioritize their interests above all else, as Turkey did in 2022 when it deported hundreds of refugees?



At that time, Human Rights Watch accused Ankara of arbitrary action and violating international law, while Turkey considered those deported not to have refugee status in the first place.