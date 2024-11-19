Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-19 | 02:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 7,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 1,000, and the price of gas decreased by LBP 1,000.  

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,417,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,457,000  
- Diesel: LBP 1,326,000  
- Gas canister: LBP 1,050,000  

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Fuel

Prices

Gas

Gasoline

Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12

Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08

Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-29

Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-11

Increase in gasoline and diesel prices across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14

Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12

Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08

Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Iran's Khamenei vows 'harsh punishment' for Israel after Haniyeh killing

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Seven dead, 70 injured in drone explosions in Binyamina, Haifa, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Somalia's ambassador to UN accuses Ethiopian troops of 'illegal' incursion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
17:14

US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More