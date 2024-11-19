Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 7,000, while the price of diesel increased by LBP 1,000, and the price of gas decreased by LBP 1,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,417,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,457,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,326,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,050,000