24 أيلول 2017 - 08:44
بالصورة - نيكول سابا بالأسود والأبيض

نشرت الفنانة اللّبنانيّة نيكول سابا صورة لها عبر حسابها الخاص على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي انستغرام بالأسود والأبيض، بدت فيها جميلة جدًا.

 

ولاقت الصورة استحسان الجمهور، إذ حصدت نحو 12 ألف إعجاب.

 

 
