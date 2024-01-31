Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31 | 05:10
High views
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

On day 117 of the "brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip," the Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed on Wednesday that the death toll has risen to 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries since October 7th.

It reported that Israeli forces committed "16 massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 150 martyrs and 313 injuries in the past 24 hours," adding that some victims remain under the rubble and on the roads,  as the ambulance and civil defense teams are prevented from reaching them.
 
LBCI Next
South African FM: States must stop funding Israel's military

