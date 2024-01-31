News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
13
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
13
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents
The Director-General of the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that halting funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) would have “disastrous consequences” for the people of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by war.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “The decisions made by several countries to suspend funding for UNRWA, the largest source of humanitarian aid in this crisis, will have disastrous consequences for the people of Gaza.”
He added, “There is no other entity capable of providing the volume and scope of assistance urgently needed by 2.2 million people in Gaza. We appeal for a reconsideration of these decisions.”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
World Health Organization
United Nations
UNRWA
War
Funding
Next
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
0
World News
2024-01-27
UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip
World News
2024-01-27
UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:48
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:48
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
HawkEye 360’s new funding reflects ongoing investor appetite for defense-focused tech
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-19
MP Salim Sayegh: Lebanon's victory in the battle for Army Commander's extension
Press Highlights
2023-12-19
MP Salim Sayegh: Lebanon's victory in the battle for Army Commander's extension
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-23
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations
Press Highlights
2024-01-23
In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
3
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
4
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
5
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
6
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
Lebanon News
06:23
Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect
8
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Middle East News
06:03
Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More