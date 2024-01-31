WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents

The Director-General of the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that halting funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) would have “disastrous consequences” for the people of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by war.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, “The decisions made by several countries to suspend funding for UNRWA, the largest source of humanitarian aid in this crisis, will have disastrous consequences for the people of Gaza.”



He added, “There is no other entity capable of providing the volume and scope of assistance urgently needed by 2.2 million people in Gaza. We appeal for a reconsideration of these decisions.”



Reuters