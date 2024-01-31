Blinken to return to the Middle East in the coming days: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31 | 11:07
Blinken to return to the Middle East in the coming days: AFP
Blinken to return to the Middle East in the coming days: AFP

A US official announced on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East "in the coming days" as negotiations intensify over a new ceasefire proposal in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

The official, who declined to disclose their name, stated that Blinken would return to the region "in the coming days" without specifying his destination or travel dates. 

AFP   
 
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

