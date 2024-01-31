Netanyahu: 'Serious efforts' made to return hostages from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated today that "real efforts" are being made to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, but it is early to discuss the details of how such a move would be executed.



Netanyahu made these remarks during a meeting with the families of the hostages, as indicated in a statement released by his office. "This is a genuine effort," he affirmed. "It is too early to say how it will happen, but efforts are underway these days, in these moments, specifically at this hour."







Reuters