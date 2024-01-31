UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31 | 12:22
High views
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'

The Israeli war on Hamas has destroyed nearly half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip, turning the Palestinian enclave into a place "unfit for living," according to what the United Nations announced on Wednesday. 

The UN Conference on Trade and Development reported that "the level of destruction from the latest Israeli military operation has rendered (Gaza) uninhabitable." 

AFP   
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

War

Hamas

Gaza Strip

Palestinian

United Nations

Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

