News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
Metn
12
o
Keserwan
12
o
North
11
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
3
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
The Israeli war on Hamas has destroyed nearly half of the buildings in the Gaza Strip, turning the Palestinian enclave into a place "unfit for living," according to what the United Nations announced on Wednesday.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development reported that "the level of destruction from the latest Israeli military operation has rendered (Gaza) uninhabitable."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
War
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Palestinian
United Nations
Next
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 26,751 since start of war: Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry
Middle East News
2024-01-30
Death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 26,751 since start of war: Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Iran's Raisi to meet with Erdogan in Turkey to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Iran's Raisi to meet with Erdogan in Turkey to discuss ongoing Israel-Hamas war
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry says Israeli tanks are shelling a hospital in Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:48
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:48
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Al Mawasi area: The alarming reality of Israel's displacement 'safe zone'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
Frangieh after meeting Bassil: What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is a crime against humanity
Lebanon News
2023-10-25
Frangieh after meeting Bassil: What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is a crime against humanity
0
Middle East News
2023-10-12
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates
Middle East News
2023-10-12
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
Lebanon News
10:45
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
3
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
4
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
6
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
8
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More