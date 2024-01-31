Fatah and Hamas delegations meet in the Palestinian embassy in Lebanon

A delegation from the leadership of Fatah in Lebanon held a meeting at the Palestinian Embassy with a delegation from Hamas in Lebanon in the presence of the Palestinian Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic, Ashraf Dabbour.



During the meeting, both parties emphatically rejected proposals and programs that were presented and targeted the rights and national constants of the Palestinian people.



They highlighted the strengthening of unified Palestinian action in Lebanon within the framework of a comprehensive Palestinian unity, aiming to "confront any threat to the security and stability of our Palestinian camps and their surroundings, and to preserve the course of our shared Palestinian struggle."



The delegations also called on countries that suspended their assistance to UNRWA to reconsider their decision, considering UNRWA as the international agency entrusted with caring for Palestinian refugees.