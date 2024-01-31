UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31 | 12:48
High views
UN trade body: Gaza&#39;s economy could take decades to recover
2min
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover

It could take until the closing years of the century for Gaza's economy to regain its pre-conflict size if hostilities in the Palestinian enclave were to cease immediately, the UN trade body said in a report published on Wednesday.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said the conflict had precipitated a 24% contraction in Gaza's GDP (gross domestic product) and a 26.1% drop in GDP per capita for all of 2023.

UNCTAD said that if the military operation were to end and reconstruction to start immediately - and if the growth trend seen in 2007-2022 persisted, at an annual average rate of 0.4% -- Gaza could restore its pre-conflict GDP levels in 2092.

At best, under a scenario that GDP could grow at 10% annually, it would still take Gaza's GDP per capita until 2035 to reach the level of 2006, before Israel in 2007 made permanent a land, sea and air blockade citing security concerns.

"It will take until 2092 for Gaza to go back to its 2022 level, which wasn't at all a good place for people in Gaza," said Rami Allazeh, an economist who works on the Occupied Palestinian Territories at UNCTAD.

UNCTAD said that in order to recover following a previous Israeli military intervention in Gaza in 2014, the enclave needs stood at around $3.9 billion. Those needs would be significantly higher following the current conflict, it said.

 
Reuters
Gaza Health Ministry updates: 26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injuries in day 117 of the conflict

