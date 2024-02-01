News
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01 | 02:19
Israeli Army kills dozens of Gaza militants in past day
The Israeli Army said on Thursday that its troops killed "dozens of terrorists" over the past day in battles that raged across the Gaza Strip.
In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where Israel has been focusing its offensive in recent weeks against Hamas, the military said its troops engaged in close-quarter combat and directed air strikes.
It also reported fighting in central and north Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli Army
Gaza
Militants
War
Hamas
Military
