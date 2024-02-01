MSF raises alarm over funding suspension to UNRWA, urges immediate action

Featured on the X Platform, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) was alarmed by the decision of some countries to suspend funding to UNRWA, which is a "lifeline for millions of Palestinians."



The repercussions of these funding suspensions are dire, posing an imminent threat to the lives and well-being of the Palestinian population. With the existing limitations on aid, the situation is on the brink of further deterioration, leading to increased casualties and widespread suffering.



It stated that the "humanitarian organizations are already grappling to meet even a fraction of the urgent needs in Gaza." Rather than reducing aid, the pressing reality demands a substantial increase in humanitarian assistance to address the escalating crisis.



MSF expressed that the "consequences these cuts in funding will have on the ground contradict the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice," designed to ensure a continuous flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza.



In response to these critical developments, MSF emphasizes the urgent need for an immediate and sustained ceasefire. Simultaneously, there is a plea for the lifting of the siege on Gaza, facilitating the unimpeded passage of increased and continuous humanitarian supplies.



This call to action is imperative for the nearly 2.2 million people in the enclave disproportionately affected by the unfolding crisis.



