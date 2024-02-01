Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01 | 05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 27,019 Palestinians have been killed and 66,139 others injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the territory since Oct 7.

The ministry added that 118 Palestinians were killed in the past twenty-four hours, with 190 others injured.

Reuters
