As the Gaza conflict continues, the humanitarian needs of more than 2 million people deepened, especially following the decision of 16 countries to stop financial support to UNRWA.



On Thursday, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, warned that if funding remains halted, UNRWA may be forced to shut down operations by the end of February, "not only in Gaza but also across the region."



UNRWA stated in a statement that thousands of individuals were forced to flee to the south as a result of bombardment and fighting in Khan Younis over the past week.



This is in addition to over 1.4 million people already crammed in Rafah, with most living in makeshift structures, tents, or even out in the open. They now fear they might no longer receive food or humanitarian assistance from UNRWA.



"Rafah has become a sea of people fleeing bombardments," said Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza and UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory.



Most of those fleeing Khan Younis have already been displaced several times, and many are forced to leave the largest UNRWA shelter in the Khan Younis Training Centre.



Additionally, UNRWA staff themselves were forced to flee their homes and continue to deliver food and tents to those newly displaced around them, said the statement.



In Gaza, about 2 million people, including women and children, rely on UNRWA for survival, as the agency operates overcrowded shelters, food assistance, and essential health care.



Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expressed that it is grappling with a strict funding setback.



"When presented with serious allegations by Israeli authorities that some UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October abhorrent attacks on Israel, UNRWA Commissioner-General took the decision to immediately terminate the appointment of these staff in the interest of the Agency and seized the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services in New York, which launched an investigation," reported the statement.



It also affirmed the full accountability expected from this process, adding that after the UNRWA announcement, several donor countries suspended US$ 440 million worth of funding.



In response to the funding suspension, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, urged the international community to reinforce the agency.



With the war in Gaza continuing and the International Court of Justice emphasizing the need for increased humanitarian assistance, the Commissioner-General echoed the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resume funding.