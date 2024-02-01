News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
13
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty
As the Gaza conflict continues, the humanitarian needs of more than 2 million people deepened, especially following the decision of 16 countries to stop financial support to UNRWA.
On Thursday, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, warned that if funding remains halted, UNRWA may be forced to shut down operations by the end of February, "not only in Gaza but also across the region."
UNRWA stated in a statement that thousands of individuals were forced to flee to the south as a result of bombardment and fighting in Khan Younis over the past week.
This is in addition to over 1.4 million people already crammed in Rafah, with most living in makeshift structures, tents, or even out in the open. They now fear they might no longer receive food or humanitarian assistance from UNRWA.
"Rafah has become a sea of people fleeing bombardments," said Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza and UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory.
Most of those fleeing Khan Younis have already been displaced several times, and many are forced to leave the largest UNRWA shelter in the Khan Younis Training Centre.
Additionally, UNRWA staff themselves were forced to flee their homes and continue to deliver food and tents to those newly displaced around them, said the statement.
In Gaza, about 2 million people, including women and children, rely on UNRWA for survival, as the agency operates overcrowded shelters, food assistance, and essential health care.
Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expressed that it is grappling with a strict funding setback.
"When presented with serious allegations by Israeli authorities that some UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October abhorrent attacks on Israel, UNRWA Commissioner-General took the decision to immediately terminate the appointment of these staff in the interest of the Agency and seized the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services in New York, which launched an investigation," reported the statement.
It also affirmed the full accountability expected from this process, adding that after the UNRWA announcement, several donor countries suspended US$ 440 million worth of funding.
In response to the funding suspension, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, urged the international community to reinforce the agency.
With the war in Gaza continuing and the International Court of Justice emphasizing the need for increased humanitarian assistance, the Commissioner-General echoed the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resume funding.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Humanitarian
Humanitarian Aid
UNRWA
Fundings
Conflict
International Community
Philippe Lazzarini
Next
Israeli Forces unleash heavy shooting on PRCS headquarters in Khan Younis
UN trade body: Gaza's economy could take decades to recover
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-24
UNRWA official reports escalating conflict in Khan Younis, Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-24
UNRWA official reports escalating conflict in Khan Younis, Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
World News
2023-12-09
US Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza Conflict Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis
World News
2023-12-09
US Vetoes UN Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza Conflict Amid Rising Humanitarian Crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
MSF raises alarm over funding suspension to UNRWA, urges immediate action
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05
MSF raises alarm over funding suspension to UNRWA, urges immediate action
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:35
Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters
World News
09:35
Officials say attack on US forces in Jordan carried out by Iranian-made drone: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
0
World News
2023-06-23
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
World News
2023-06-23
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector
3
Lebanon News
04:54
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
Lebanon News
04:54
Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site
4
Lebanon News
03:46
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
Lebanon News
03:46
British Foreign Secretary arrives to Lebanon to meet with Lebanese officials
5
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
6
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?
8
Middle East News
03:46
IRGC pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes, Reuters sources say
Middle East News
03:46
IRGC pull officers from Syria after Israeli strikes, Reuters sources say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More