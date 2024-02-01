Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01 | 09:14
High views
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Reuters on Thursday that he is "reasonably optimistic" that some countries that halted funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will resume their financial support. 

UNRWA announced on Thursday that its operations across the entire Middle East, not just in Gaza, are likely to come to a halt by the end of February if the agency's funding is not resumed. 

Reuters 
 
