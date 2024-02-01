News
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told Reuters on Thursday that he is "reasonably optimistic" that some countries that halted funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) will resume their financial support.
UNRWA announced on Thursday that its operations across the entire Middle East, not just in Gaza, are likely to come to a halt by the end of February if the agency's funding is not resumed.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Norway
Funding
Gaza
Palestine
Espen Barth Eide
