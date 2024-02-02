Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02 | 01:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

Israel prepared to advance its war on Gaza farther south, close to the Egyptian border, after claiming to have dismantled Hamas in Khan Younis, as diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire accelerated.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that success in the fight against the Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where Israel launched a major ground attack last week, meant its forces could advance to Rafah on the enclave's southern border.

"We are achieving our missions in Khan Younis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us," Gallant said in a statement.

At the same time, Qatari and Egyptian mediators hoped for a positive response from Hamas, which runs Gaza, to the first concrete proposal for an extended halt to fighting, agreed with Israel and the US at talks in Paris last week.

A Palestinian official close to the negotiations told Reuters the text envisages a first phase of 40 days, during which fighting would cease while Hamas freed remaining civilians among the more than 100 hostages it still holds. Further phases would see the handover of Israeli soldiers and bodies of dead hostages.

Such a long pause would be a first since Oct. 7, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, precipitating an Israeli offensive that has laid waste to much of Gaza.

A Palestinian official said Hamas was unlikely to reject the proposal outright but would demand guarantees that fighting would not resume, something Israel has not agreed to.

There was brief elation in Gaza on Thursday after remarks by a Qatari spokesman at Johns Hopkins University in Washington sparked ceasefire hopes - and a drop in the price of crude oil.

But Qatari officials in the capital, Doha, and Taher Al-Nono, media adviser to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, said the group had not responded yet.

Gaza residents said Israeli forces pounded areas around hospitals in Khan Younis and stepped up attacks close to Rafah. Combat has also surged in recent days in northern areas around Gaza City that Israel claimed to have subdued weeks ago.

Appeals to Israel from its main ally, the United States, show little sign of having succeeded in easing the plight of Gaza's civilians.

Washington is stepping up indirect pressure, however.

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order that aims to punish Jewish settlers who attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in a surge of violence triggered by the war in Gaza.

Biden is also under pressure to respond to the killing of three US soldiers by a drone in Jordan last week, the first US deaths in an escalation of violence across the Middle East since Israel's war in Gaza began in October.

The United States, which has said it does not want to ignite a wider war, believes the drone, which also wounded more than 40 people, was made by Iran, four US officials told Reuters.

CBS News reported on Thursday that targets for US strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the killings include "Iranian personnel and facilities," citing American officials.

The US is continuing its strikes with allies against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen, which has attacked shipping in the Red Sea in what it says is solidarity with Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Rafah

Gaza

Hamas

Ceasefire

Proposal

War

October 7

Attack

Fighting

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31

UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-24

Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-23

Bassem Naim highlights Hamas' openness to Israel's ceasefire proposals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:01

UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-16

Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments

LBCI
World News
10:05

CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More