News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02 | 01:13
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel prepared to advance its war on Gaza farther south, close to the Egyptian border, after claiming to have dismantled Hamas in Khan Younis, as diplomatic efforts in pursuit of a ceasefire accelerated.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday that success in the fight against the Palestinian militants in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where Israel launched a major ground attack last week, meant its forces could advance to Rafah on the enclave's southern border.
"We are achieving our missions in Khan Younis, and we will also reach Rafah and eliminate terror elements that threaten us," Gallant said in a statement.
At the same time, Qatari and Egyptian mediators hoped for a positive response from Hamas, which runs Gaza, to the first concrete proposal for an extended halt to fighting, agreed with Israel and the US at talks in Paris last week.
A Palestinian official close to the negotiations told Reuters the text envisages a first phase of 40 days, during which fighting would cease while Hamas freed remaining civilians among the more than 100 hostages it still holds. Further phases would see the handover of Israeli soldiers and bodies of dead hostages.
Such a long pause would be a first since Oct. 7, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, precipitating an Israeli offensive that has laid waste to much of Gaza.
A Palestinian official said Hamas was unlikely to reject the proposal outright but would demand guarantees that fighting would not resume, something Israel has not agreed to.
There was brief elation in Gaza on Thursday after remarks by a Qatari spokesman at Johns Hopkins University in Washington sparked ceasefire hopes - and a drop in the price of crude oil.
But Qatari officials in the capital, Doha, and Taher Al-Nono, media adviser to Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, said the group had not responded yet.
Gaza residents said Israeli forces pounded areas around hospitals in Khan Younis and stepped up attacks close to Rafah. Combat has also surged in recent days in northern areas around Gaza City that Israel claimed to have subdued weeks ago.
Appeals to Israel from its main ally, the United States, show little sign of having succeeded in easing the plight of Gaza's civilians.
Washington is stepping up indirect pressure, however.
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order that aims to punish Jewish settlers who attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in a surge of violence triggered by the war in Gaza.
Biden is also under pressure to respond to the killing of three US soldiers by a drone in Jordan last week, the first US deaths in an escalation of violence across the Middle East since Israel's war in Gaza began in October.
The United States, which has said it does not want to ignite a wider war, believes the drone, which also wounded more than 40 people, was made by Iran, four US officials told Reuters.
CBS News reported on Thursday that targets for US strikes in Iraq and Syria in response to the killings include "Iranian personnel and facilities," citing American officials.
The US is continuing its strikes with allies against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen, which has attacked shipping in the Red Sea in what it says is solidarity with Gaza.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rafah
Gaza
Hamas
Ceasefire
Proposal
War
October 7
Attack
Fighting
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Proposal to release Israeli hostages in Gaza to be presented to Hamas, Qatar says
0
Middle East News
2024-01-24
Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas
Middle East News
2024-01-24
Israel rules out ceasefire in Gaza, spokesperson denies new agreement with Hamas
0
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Bassem Naim highlights Hamas' openness to Israel's ceasefire proposals
Middle East News
2024-01-23
Bassem Naim highlights Hamas' openness to Israel's ceasefire proposals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14
Norway is 'reasonably optimistic' that UNRWA funding will return to normal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:01
UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:01
UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:22
Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions
Lebanon News
11:22
Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain
Lebanon News
2023-10-11
Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-16
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
2
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
3
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
Lebanon News
06:11
Strategic dialogue: Mikati and Cameron discuss military support and diplomatic solutions
5
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
7
Lebanon News
07:58
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
Lebanon News
07:58
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
8
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
World News
10:05
CBS: The US approves strikes on Iranian targets in Iraq and Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More