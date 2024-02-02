UN agency: Rafah is 'pressure cooker' as Gazans flee south

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN agency: Rafah is &#39;pressure cooker&#39; as Gazans flee south
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN agency: Rafah is 'pressure cooker' as Gazans flee south

The United Nations humanitarian office on Friday voiced concern about the hostilities in Khan Younis that have forced more people to flee to Rafah in the south of Gaza, describing the border town as a "pressure cooker of despair."

"I want to emphasize our deep concern about the escalation of hostilities in Khan Younis, which has increased the number of internally displaced people seeking refuge in Rafah in recent days," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"Thousands of Palestinians have continued to flee to the south, which is already hosting over half the population of some 2.3 million people. ... Rafah is a pressure cooker of despair, and we fear for what comes next."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Rafah

Gaza

War

Israel

UN

Humanitarian

Refugee

Palestinians

LBCI Next
UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31

UN: Israel-Hamas war renders Gaza 'uninhabitable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

On the hundredth day of the Gaza war, the humanitarian situation worsens

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54

Gaza Health Ministry: 27,131 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13

Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Iraqi Al-Nujaba movement affirms continuation of attacks on US forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13

Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:27

Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:04

BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:08

Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More