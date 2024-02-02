News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
14
o
Keserwan
14
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Humanitarian crisis deepens amid ongoing fighting in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02 | 09:46
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Humanitarian crisis deepens amid ongoing fighting in Gaza
The fighting between the Israeli army and the Palestinian Hamas movement continued on Friday in the Gaza Strip despite "initial" indications of the possibility of reaching a new ceasefire and releasing hostages after about four months of war.
The humanitarian situation is deteriorating in the besieged enclave, especially amidst poor weather conditions and rain, causing floods in the tents of the displaced, especially in the south, according to reporters who told AFP.
The fighting intensified, especially in the vicinity of Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals, which are overcrowded with casualties and displaced people, according to witnesses and the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The Red Crescent Society said on Friday in a statement that shelling and gunfire continued in the vicinity of the Al-Amal Hospital, affiliated with the society, in Khan Yunis.
It pointed out "the leakage of rainwater on the displaced persons" inside some parts of the hospital due to damage to the buildings due to the shelling.
It warned of "the risk of kidney patients being in danger due to the inability to transfer them to other hospitals" due to the ongoing Israeli blockade of the hospital.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who visited Khan Yunis on Thursday, said that a "harsh blow" was directed at Hamas during the war that erupted following an unprecedented attack by the movement on the Israeli state, resulting in the death of 1,160 people, according to a count by AFP based on official numbers.
Yoav Gallant pointed to the killing of "ten thousand Hamas terrorists" and the wounding of "ten thousand others."
Israel pledged to "eliminate" Hamas in response to the October 7th attack, and has since responded with devastating airstrikes on the Gaza Strip controlled by the Islamic movement, followed by an attack by land since October 27th.
Twenty-seven thousand one hundred thirty-one people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, most of them civilians, according to the latest tally from the Ministry of Health in the Hamas government.
Hamas does not generally announce its human losses.
Witnesses reported Israeli airstrikes in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Thursday night, especially in Khan Yunis, where Israeli operations have been concentrated for weeks.
The Ministry of Health, affiliated with Hamas, has recorded at least 112 people killed in the last twenty-four hours in the Gaza Strip.
The United Nations has declared the Gaza Strip "unfit for habitation," 1.7 million people have been displaced, according to the United Nations, out of about 2.4 million, which is the population.
One million and 300 hundred of them are stranded in the city of Rafah near the closed border with Egypt, threatened with famine and epidemics.
About 250 hostages were abducted to the Gaza Strip during the Hamas attack, and about 132 of them are still detained, with at least 27 believed to have been killed.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Conflict
Refugees
United Nations
Gaza
Airstrikes
Hamas
Next
Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
2024-01-07
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:24
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed
World News
09:24
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador after its building in Gaza is bombed
0
Lebanon News
08:37
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
Lebanon News
08:37
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,131 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:54
Gaza Health Ministry: 27,131 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34
UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-23
Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta
World News
2023-08-23
Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
0
Press Highlights
00:58
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
Press Highlights
00:58
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
Lebanon News
2024-02-01
High-level talks: Berri discusses with British Foreign Secretary regional developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
Lebanon News
01:27
Hezbollah affirms non-participation in current Israeli demands dialogue
2
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Press Highlights
00:27
Diplomatic maneuvers: Israel's ceasefire nod and Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
3
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
5
Lebanon News
03:08
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
Lebanon News
03:08
Lebanese delegation in Washington: Addressing financial stability and political crisis
6
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
Lebanon News
05:15
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Forces party considers constitutional appeal over 2024 budget
7
Lebanon News
04:45
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
Lebanon News
04:45
Osama Hamdan to LBCI: We will not accept any Israeli intervention in managing Palestinian affairs
8
Press Highlights
00:58
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
Press Highlights
00:58
Disrupted diplomacy: Berri's negative role in Quintet Committee's mission
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More