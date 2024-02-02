UN center: Satellite images show 30% of Gaza destroyed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-02 | 11:46
UN center: Satellite images show 30% of Gaza destroyed
UN center: Satellite images show 30% of Gaza destroyed

Satellite imagery analyzed by the United Nations Satellite Center shows that 30% of Gaza Strip's buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israeli offensive in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.
 
Israel's assault, launched in response to attacks by Hamas militants in southern Israel on October 7, has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.
 
Reuters

Israel targets Rafah in Gaza as Hamas weighs ceasefire proposal
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
