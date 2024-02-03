UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has allocated $5 million in support of efforts of chief United Nations Coordinator for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Sigrid Kaag, towards the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.



Earlier, major donors to UNRWA suspended their funding after allegations emerged that around 12 out of tens of thousands of its Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the October 7th attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel.



Reuters