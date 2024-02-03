UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza

2024-02-03 | 03:56
High views
UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza
UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates has allocated $5 million in support of efforts of chief United Nations Coordinator for the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Sigrid Kaag, towards the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

Earlier, major donors to UNRWA suspended their funding after allegations emerged that around 12 out of tens of thousands of its Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the October 7th attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel. 

Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

UAE

United Nations

Reconstruction

Gaza

UNRWA

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'
Previous

