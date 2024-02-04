News
Gaza’s death toll reaches 27,365 since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04 | 04:48
Gaza’s death toll reaches 27,365 since October 7
The Gaza Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday that 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7.
The ministry added that about 127 Palestinians were killed and 178 others injured in the last 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Death Toll
October 7
Palestinians
Health
Ministry
Israel
