UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

Water is life &📍#Gaza is out of water.
There is very limited access to clean water & sanitation amid relentless bombardment.
The humanitarian crisis, antagonised by limited aid deliveries & destruction of infrastructure, puts thousands of vulnerable people at risk of disease. pic.twitter.com/WS5kBQ5Ycm
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 4, 2024
