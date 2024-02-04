UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday there is minimal access to clean water and sanitation amid relentless bombardment in Gaza.



"The humanitarian crisis, antagonized by limited aid deliveries and destruction of infrastructure, puts thousands of vulnerable people at risk of disease,'" the UNRWA said on X.

