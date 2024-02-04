UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04 | 08:29
High views
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
0min
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday there is minimal access to clean water and sanitation amid relentless bombardment in Gaza.

"The humanitarian crisis, antagonized by limited aid deliveries and destruction of infrastructure, puts thousands of vulnerable people at risk of disease,'" the UNRWA said on X.
 
Gaza’s death toll reaches 27,365 since October 7
UAE allocates $5 million to support UNRWA efforts in Gaza
