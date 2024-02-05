Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations

2024-02-05 | 03:03
Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations
Israeli army says forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in Gaza operations

The Israeli army said in a statement on Monday that its forces killed dozens of Palestinian militants in operations carried out in various parts of Gaza in the past twenty-four hours, including in the city of Khan Younis in the southern sector. 

Reuters 
 
