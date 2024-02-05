News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA
Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that Spain would send an additional amount of €3.5 million ($3.8 million) as assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
Major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended funding after allegations of possible involvement by about 12 out of tens of thousands of agency employees in attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Israel on October 7th.
Madrid provided direct contributions totaling €18.5 million to UNRWA in 2023, including €10 million approved in December after a decision to triple developmental and humanitarian assistance to Palestinian territories.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Spain
US
Germany
Funding
UNRWA
Jose Manuel Albares
United Nations
Palestinians
Next
Palestinians hope Blinken's visit can deliver Gaza truce before another assault
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-01-31
WHO: Stopping UNRWA funding will have 'disastrous' consequences for Gaza residents
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Palestinians in Gaza consider UNRWA funding cuts as 'death sentence'
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
0
World News
2024-01-27
UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip
World News
2024-01-27
UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
UNRWA's plea for access: Humanitarian aid delivery threatened in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
UNRWA's plea for access: Humanitarian aid delivery threatened in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26
UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:26
UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Palestinians hope Blinken's visit can deliver Gaza truce before another assault
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Palestinians hope Blinken's visit can deliver Gaza truce before another assault
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Blinken visits Middle East to push for truce between Hamas and Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-25
Europe's Struggle to Curb Irregular Migration: A Collaborative Approach with Tunisia
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-25
Europe's Struggle to Curb Irregular Migration: A Collaborative Approach with Tunisia
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-04
From war-torn Lebanon to opera stardom: Joyce El-Khoury enchants 9000 spectators under 'Athenian' moon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
3
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
Press Highlights
00:57
Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:29
UNRWA: Limited clean water access puts thousands at risk in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More