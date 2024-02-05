Spain plans to send additional aid worth €3.5 million to UNRWA

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Monday that Spain would send an additional amount of €3.5 million ($3.8 million) as assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).



Major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended funding after allegations of possible involvement by about 12 out of tens of thousands of agency employees in attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Israel on October 7th.



Madrid provided direct contributions totaling €18.5 million to UNRWA in 2023, including €10 million approved in December after a decision to triple developmental and humanitarian assistance to Palestinian territories.



Reuters