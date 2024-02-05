News
UN: Gaza’s economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel’s operations cease now
2024-02-05
UN: Gaza's economy could take until 2092 to recover if Israel's operations cease now
UN stated that it could take decades to rebuild Palestine’s war-torn Gaza and bring socio-economic conditions back to pre-conflict levels, cautioning against the inhabitable conditions in the besieged enclave.
The assessment came in a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), which outlined the severe economic and social destruction in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s military operation.
“An optimistic scenario suggests that even with an immediate end to the fighting, bringing Gaza back to the socio-economic conditions that prevailed prior to the outbreak of the current confrontation would take decades without a properly funded recovery program fully backed by the international community,” the report said.
It would take Gaza until 2092 to restore the GDP levels of 2022, given the 2007-2022 growth trends were to persist with an average growth rate of 0.4 percent, along with substantial international aid and cooperation, according to the report.
