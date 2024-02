On Monday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) highlighted the challenges faced in delivering humanitarian aid amid ongoing hostilities.



"We cannot deliver humanitarian aid under fire. Safe and sustainable humanitarian access is urgently needed everywhere, including to the North of Gaza," UNRWA said on X.



The plea for humanitarian access comes after a reported incident in a food convoy in northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire this morning. No injuries were reported.

February 5, 2024