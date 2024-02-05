News
Death toll Gaza rises to 27,478 since the start of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05
Death toll Gaza rises to 27,478 since the start of the war
The Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announced on Monday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes and land operations in the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478, with the majority being women and children, since the start of the war on October 7th.
The ministry stated in a statement that the total number of injuries since the beginning of the war has reached 66,835.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Death Toll
Injury
War
